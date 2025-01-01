Tom Hanks appears in son Chet's Forrest Gump-inspired music video

Tom Hanks appears in his son Chet Hanks's new Forrest Gump-inspired music video.

The 34-year-old singer and actor released the music video for You Better Run, the second single from his country duo Something Out West, on Friday.

The promo pays homage to Chet's father's 1994 Oscar-winning film, with Chet playing Forrest Gump. He sits on a bench holding a box of chocolates and chats with other people who join him.

Later in the video, his dad Tom, 68, appears on the bench, seemingly playing himself. He lowers his sunglasses as he observes his son dressed as Forrest and then looks at the camera with a bewildered look. He sighs, shakes his head and rubs his forehead in mock confusion and disapproval.

The veteran actor looks on as his son sings, and holds his face with curiosity as Chet enthusiastically plays the air guitar. At the end, he smiles at his third child and they exchange a hug.

The music video also features recreations of other scenes from the '90s classic, such as Chet and his bandmate Drew Arthur performing on a shrimping boat called Jenny and a bearded Chet taking inspiration from Forrest's run across America.

The duo, who used to be roommates in California, signed a deal with Big Machine Records in February and released their debut track, Leaving Hollywood, earlier this month.

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson are parents to the Running Point actor and his brother Truman, 29. The star also has two older children - Colin, 46, and Elizabeth, 42 - from his first marriage.