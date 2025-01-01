Hollywood star Toby Jones: The movie industry is a very seductive world

Toby Jones thinks the film industry is a "very seductive world".

The 58-year-old star is the son of actors Jennifer and Freddie Jones, and Toby has revealed that he doesn't have any regrets about following in his parents' footsteps.

The London-born actor - who has enjoyed a hugely successful career on stage and screen - told The Hollywood Reporter: "When I went to university, because of my parents, I always thought ‘I’m definitely not going to go into that.' But it’s a very seductive world. How fascinating to be working with literature, to be working with words! I’m really into it."

Toby's acting credits include appearances in 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', 'Frost/Nixon', 'Dad's Army', and 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'. And the award-winning star is "very, very grateful" for the "variety" of roles that he's had in his acting career so far.

Toby - who has also starred in London's West End and on Broadway - said: "I’m very, very grateful for the variety.

"I have found a way to earn a living in this industry. [But] my job is not to pronounce. Scripts as diverse as possible - that’s what you want. A rich culture, diverse content, diverse people doing it. That’s what nourishes culture."

Toby made his first appearance as an actor back in the early 90s, and he's seen huge technological advancements during his time in the film and TV business.

The 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' star explained: "Cameras are better, it’s all shot on digital and not film ... [But] I do feel quite passionately that actors really depend on being able to relate to each other in a space. And yet, there’s more and more concentration on screens whether it’s actors getting sent bits of text … or they have to record their auditions on their phone.

"You just [think], ‘Wow, what can you learn about that otherwise than just someone’s appearance?’ You’re not really learning how someone will respond to direction."

Toby also observed that promotional work has become more important than ever for a movie star.

The acclaimed actor noted that the promotional responsibilities can actually be really "challenging" for up-and-coming film stars.

He said: "The pressure on actors to be doing interviews, to be selling themselves as individuals - rather than just doing what they do - has slightly maybe parodied what the actor does.

"[People think], ‘How hard can it be?’ Well, I can tell you that when you’re acting with people who know what they’re doing, it’s easy. But you occasionally come across people who just haven’t had very much experience for whatever reason, and they may not realise what’s required. And that does make it challenging."