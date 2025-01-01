Tell It Like a Woman co-stars Jesse Garcia and Eva Longoria 'have a similar viewpoint on life'

Jesse Garcia and Eva Longoria are "cosmic soulmates".

The 42-year-old actor stars alongside Eva, 50, in 'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip', the new comedy film directed by Marvin Lemus, and Jesse has revealed that he relished the experience of working with the Hollywood star on the movie.

Jesse - who also starred alongside Eva in 'Tell It Like a Woman', the 2022 anthology film - told The Hollywood Reporter: "There ended up being a chemistry read between Eva and I, and I keep saying that we’re cosmic soulmates. We just understand each other.

"We have a similar viewpoint on life and sense of humour. We were both cheerleaders in college, and we also have a lot of [mutual] friends. So the [chemistry read] was easy."

Jesse also starred in 'Flamin' Hot', the 2023 biographical comedy-drama film that marked Eva's debut as a director. And the actor still has fond memories of working with Eva on the project.

He shared: "When she was directing me on 'Flamin’ Hot' and she would call cut, we could look at each other from across the factory and know what the other was thinking."

Jesse has enjoyed significant success as an actor, but he's acknowledged that luck has played a huge part in his career.

The 'Avengers' star didn't actually harbour ambitions of becoming an actor during his younger years, and he admits that there's "a little bit of luck involved" in his success.

He explained: "I didn’t grow up wanting to be an actor. It wasn’t something that I was striving for as a kid.

"Some actors say that they did plays for their families, but I never did any of that stuff growing up [in Wyoming]. It wasn’t even on my radar.

"I went to college on a cheerleading scholarship, and I studied computer networking and computer science, which I really didn’t enjoy. I then went to the University of Nebraska to study exercise science because I really love the science of fitness and nutrition. I soon met a girl in one of my classes, and she convinced me to move to Atlanta, Georgia with her at the end of my third year of college. So I dropped a full-ride scholarship, and that’s when I decided to pursue acting in 2000."

Jesse didn't have a fall-back plan once he decided to pursue acting as a career.

The film star said: "There was no plan B. So there’s a little bit of luck involved, and some of the pieces fell into place without a ton of effort. That makes me think that acting was somehow destined to be part of my journey, but I still had to be prepared and work hard when those opportunities came up."