Joshua Jackson discusses rebuilding his home after Los Angeles fires

Joshua Jackson has opened up about his rebuilding plans after his home burned down in the Los Angeles fires.

The 46-year-old TV star was one of tens of thousands who saw their homes get razed to the ground in January when devastating wildfires tore through large swaths of neighbourhoods in Los Angeles.

The actor, who shares a three-year-old daughter with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, is focused on constructing a loving, family home.

He told Extra of his rebuilding plans, "I'm just at the very beginning of it, so it is going to be a process, but I have my plans in with L.A. County and hopefully they turn those around pretty quickly and we can get into the building phase."

The Dawson's Creek star added, "It's hard, and a lot of people are going through it and everybody's going through it in their own way."

He went on, "For me, there was no question of rebuilding, and I want to build a place for me and my daughter that will still, quick enough that it will still be her childhood home, so I'm just on it, trying to push my way through."

It was Jackson's own childhood home that burned down in January - as he bought it back over two decades ago.

Fires raged for 24 days at the beginning of the year damaging or destroying over 18,000 properties and leading to the evacuation of over 200,000 people.

Reported figures showed that 28 people died as a result of the fires - while insurance claims are expected to exceed $20 billion (£15 billion).