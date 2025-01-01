Chelsea Handler brags about taking drugs with Oscar winners

Chelsea Handler has proudly bragged about taking drugs with celebrities at Oscars parties.

The 50-year-old talk show icon has rubbed shoulders with many A-listers over the years - and recently sparked romance rumours when she was spotted leaving an Oscars party with Best Actor nominee Ralph Fiennes.

While she later denied anything romantic was happening with Fiennes, she may now have implied she took drugs with him thanks to a revealing conversation she had on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night.

Opening up about her appreciation for drugs, she said, "I love drugs... micro-dosing especially. People have this stigmatisation around drugs that I find very annoying... Drugs can help so many people."

Clarifying what she meant, she went on, "I'm not talking about street drugs like cocaine and heroin, those are bad; while they can be fun... they're bad.

"I'm talking about like psilocybin and LSD and natural drugs that actually can, you know, they treat depression and they help people have more fun."

The Chelsea Lately star went on to reveal she likes to experiment with micro-dosing, where she will take, "50 milligrams of like MDMA or LSD" - and then boasted about sharing drugs with fellow celebrities.

She claimed, "I share it with everybody. I love giving people drugs... You should have seen me at the Vanity Fair party, the Oscars, oh my God I was giving it out to everyone."

She added, "I was like, 'Take this, you're going to have a great time,' and people were like, 'OK.'"