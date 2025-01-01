Chet Hanks recalls attending Kate Hudson's 'awesome parties'

Chet Hanks has recalled attending Kate Hudson's "awesome parties" before they became co-stars.

The musician and actor recently starred as basketball player Travis Bugg in Netflix's new sports comedy series Running Point.

In an interview with Bustle, Chet explained that before he starred in the show with Kate, who plays the team's president Isla Gordon, he used to attend her Mafia parties.

"(Kate's family) lives five minutes away from my parents, and Kate used to have these awesome parties at her house where she would invite a bunch of people and play games, specifically Mafia," said Chet, who is the son of Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Reflecting on his on-screen chemistry with the Almost Famous star, he told the publication, "It makes it easier when you already have a rapport with someone."

Elsewhere in the interview, Chet - who is better known as a musician - explained that he and his character have a lot in common, as the interviewer quipped that it was almost as if the role had been created for him.

"When I got the audition, that's the first thing I thought, too," the 34-year-old replied with a laugh. "It was the character description: Travis is the white point guard. He's covered in tattoos. He's a wannabe rapper, but he's a huge liability because of the controversial s**t he posts on social media. I literally said to myself, 'If I don't get this role, I should just quit.'"

Chet has been criticised for his social media posts in the past, including when he coined the term "white boy summer" in 2021.