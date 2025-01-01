Ryan Coogler 'dying' to get Denzel Washington on board for Black Panther 3

Ryan Coogler is "dying" to work with Denzel Washington.

The 38-year-old filmmaker is determined to secure the 'Training Day' star to appear in 'Black Panther 3' after the Oscar-winning actor previously let slip that Ryan had been writing a part for him in the upcoming sequel.

Speaking on the 'Nightcap' podcast, Ryan told hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson: “I’m dying to work with Denzel and I’m hoping we can make that happen. I got every intention of working with him in that movie and as long as he’s interested — it’s going to happen."

He went on to hail Denzel a "living legend and a great mentor".

He added: “He’s all about looking out for us.”

Ryan also teased fans will have "not long" to wait for the movie.

Denzel, 70, had spilled his potential involvement in the next ‘Black Panther’ film when he was laying out what his final projects would be before he retired from Hollywood.

He told Australia’s ‘Today’ show: “At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best, I don’t know how many more films I will make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done.”

Sharing the roles he had lined up before he sunsetted his acting career, ‘The Equalizer’ star teased: “I played Othello at 22, I’m now going to play it at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film.

“After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther’. After that, I’m gonna do the film Othello. After that I’m gonna do King Lear. After that, I’m gonna retire.”

But after sharing the news Ryan had been penning him a character in the third ‘Black Panther’ film, Denzel said he had called the ‘Creed’ director to apologise to him.

During an appearance on Variety’s ‘Awards Circuit Podcast’, he said: “Ryan’s a genius. I called him and apologised for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife.

“He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

The third ‘Black Panther’ movie will follow on from 2022’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and will likely see the return of Letitia Wright’s Shuri.

In 2023, the 31-year-old actress teased there was “a lot coming up” for her character - who took on the Black Panther mantle in the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster.

During an appearance on ‘The View’, Wright said: “[Shuri is] one of my favourite characters. Such a blessing, honestly. I kid you not, I’m so grateful for her.”