Ryan Coogler has 'every intention' of working with Denzel Washington on Black Panther 3

Director Ryan Coogler has "every intention" of working with Denzel Washington on a third Black Panther movie.

The Oscar-winning actor let slip to The Hollywood Reporter in November that Coogler was writing a part for him in the next Black Panther movie, which has not been officially announced.

Coogler, who directed the first two Black Panther films, confirmed Washington's comments during an appearance on the Nightcap podcast.

"I've been dying to work with Denzel," he said, reports Variety. "I'm hoping we can make that happen. I've got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he's interested, man, it's going to happen. He's a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He's all about looking out for us, now."

Although Marvel has yet to announce a third Black Panther, Coogler teased that it wouldn't be long until the film happens.

In December, Washington admitted to Variety that he called up the Sinners director and apologised for leaking the news.

"I called him and apologised for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He's still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I'll read," the Gladiator II star shared.

The first Black Panther was released in 2018 and the sequel, Wakanda Forever, hit cinemas in 2022.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the franchise's stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke would make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. It is likely that Black Panther 3 will take place after that 2026 team-up movie.