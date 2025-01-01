Amanda Seyfried describes new musical as 'unlike anything she's ever done' before

Amanda Seyfried has described her upcoming musical film Ann Lee as "unlike anything (she's) ever done" before.

The Mean Girls actress recently finished shooting Mona Fastvold's historical drama musical, in which she plays the title character, who was the founding leader of the Shakers religious movement.

Teasing the movie in a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue, Seyfried revealed that fans will see her in a completely new light.

"I don't know how to describe the experience of shooting Ann Lee the musical. It's unlike anything else I've ever done and it's unlike anything I think anyone's ever seen (before)," she shared.

The Dropout star noted that she didn't have time to do voice lessons in preparation because she was shooting her TV show Long Bright River just before.

"But it was OK because the singing wasn't so technical, it's more like feeling the human," she explained. "I'm singing through suffering, I'm singing through joy. I had to move my body in ways that wouldn't normally when I'm recording a song. You'll see."

In a separate interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Mamma Mia! star divulged more details about what fans can expect to see in Ann Lee.

"In terms of finding new experiences and new characters, this one takes the cake," she stated. "It was a gruelling shoot but it was also unbelievably indulgent for me. The clothes came off, the shields came off, in no way could have an even felt a slight bit of embarrassment because I had to go full in and I was dancing and singing, giving birth. Without saying too much, it's an experience that no one's ever gotten because Mona's never done this before."

Fastvold wrote the script with her partner Brady Corbet. They were recently nominated for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Corbet's film The Brutalist.

Ann Lee, also starring Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman and Christopher Abbott, does not yet have a release date.