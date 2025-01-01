Prince Harry accused of bullying, harassment by charity

The chair of a charity Prince Harry set up to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana has accused him of "harassment and bullying at scale".

The news comes after he quit this week over a dispute he described as "devastating".

The Prince co-founded the charity Sentebale in 2006 in honour of his late mother Princess Diana.

He left it, along with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the board of trustees, following a dispute with chair Sophie Chandauka.

In an interview with Sky News to be broadcast on Sunday, Chandauka shared: "At some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors, or my executive director."

"And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, on me and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisations and their family.

"That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale."

Representatives for Prince Harry have not yet responded to the allegations.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Saturday, Chandauka alleged she was asked by Harry's team to protect Meghan after negative media coverage, which she refused to do.

She also said in 2023 that the way Sentebale was run was "no longer appropriate in a post-Black Lives Matter world".