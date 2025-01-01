Venice mayor confirms city will host Jeff Bezos wedding

Venice has confirmed it will host the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, dispelling rumours of widespread disruption.

"We are mutually working and supporting the organisers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said.

A statement from the city didn't specify a date for the nuptials, although Italian media reports suggest celebrations will take place between 24 and 26 June.

"The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded," the statement read, going on to detail how only 200 guests would be invited, a number easily accommodated without any disruption to the city, its residents and visitors.

It noted that the city has broad experience handling international events "much larger than this".

"Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts," the statement continued, citing G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events and VIP weddings.

Among others, George and Amal Clooney celebrated their wedding in Venice in 2014.

There has been huge speculation surrounding the impending nuptials, with Bezos previously calling out "totally false" reports last year that alleged they were tying the knot in Aspen, Colorado last December.

Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and founder and largest individual shareholder of Amazon.