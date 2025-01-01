Fran Drescher reveals roster of 'friends with benefits'

Fran Drescher has admitted to enjoying friends with benefits.

"I have a little rotation," The Nanny actor told Page Six.

She explained that she still loves her ex-husband and they're "very close", so the most she can give anyone else is a "friend with benefits" situation.

Drescher met her former husband, Peter Jacobson, when she was 15. The couple married in 1978 but separated in 1996 and divorced in 1999.

Jacobson later came out as gay and the pair remain good friends.

In 2020, Drescher told Page Six she had "someone on the side who is a friend with benefits".

She added that due to her busy work schedule, they saw each other about twice a month and that was "more than enough."

Now, however, she's enjoying a "rotation" situation.

Drescher has been working on a Broadway musical adaption of her beloved sitcom about a nanny from Flushing, Queens, but that has recently been put on hold.

"We are going to resurrect it but between the strike and my dad passing away, and now the Palisades fires, which impacted my house, there's only so much I can do," she explained, noting that "you have to be in the right frame of mind" to work.