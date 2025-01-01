Gillian Anderson struggled with self-doubt after being cast as Eleanor Roosevelt

Gillian Anderson has admitted she struggled with self-doubt after she was cast as Eleanor Roosevelt in a TV show.

The actress has recalled how she landed the role of the late U.S. political figure and activist in the 2022 drama series The First Lady.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Anderson explained that she and Roosevelt, who was married to former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, looked nothing alike.

"I was very shocked when I was asked to play Eleanor Roosevelt," the 56-year-old said. "She was such an extraordinary woman, and you know, I'm five foot three, and she was five foot nine or ten (laughs). She was just very tall, and we didn't look anything like each other."

The Crown actress went on to admit she struggled with "self-doubt" as she prepared for the role.

"There was the challenge of it. First of all, I couldn't believe I could do it," she shared. "I really had to stop my self-doubt from getting in the way. And yet, the opportunity to play someone like her, and to live in her shoes for a period of time, was extraordinary."

The Sex Education actress noted that one of the reasons that she agreed to take on the role was to "study" the former First Lady.

"That's part of reaching the end goal... You have to convince yourself that you can do things you might not yet be able to do," she told the publication. "And by doing it, or acting like you can do it, suddenly you can, and you're no longer afraid."

Anderson has portrayed a number of powerful women during her career, including former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, journalist Emily Maitlis and Wallis Simpson, who was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor.