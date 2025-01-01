Goldie Hawn considers, declines invitation from Big Brother

Hollywood superstar Goldie Hawn has reportedly turned down an offer of up to $1.3 million (£1 million) to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

The Death Becomes Her star was in advanced talks to sign up for the ITV1 reality show, which starts a week tomorrow, according to a report by The Sun newspaper.

TV bosses were hoping to replicate the success of Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh who were a hit on last year's series thanks to their lack of filter and celebrity gossip.

However, Hawn, who struggled with an eye condition at this year's Oscars, decided the time was not right for her, despite the big-money offer.

At last month's celebrity-packed ceremony, Hawn struggled to read as she presented an award, saying: "I'm completely blind."

She turned to co-presenter Andrew Garfield and said. "OK Sweetheart, can you read that? I can't read that."

Garfield played it cool, responding, "OK, I've got you."

The star, who has been in a relationship with actor Kurt Russell for 43 years, later revealed she had cataracts.

Hawn, who will celebrate her 80th birthday later this year, was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1980 comedy Private Benjamin.