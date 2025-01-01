Tramell Tillman recalls meeting 'icon' Harry Belafonte

Tramell Tillman has recalled meeting "icon" Harry Belafonte before and after he found fame.

The actor, best known for his role as Mr. Milchick in Severance, has revealed one of his most memorable moments before he found stardom in Hollywood.

"One of the many jobs I held while I was pounding the pavement in NYC was as a cater waiter," Tramell told Interview Magazine.

"I had the opportunity to serve Harry Belafonte at a private party located in Michael Moore's townhome," the actor continued. "Mr. Belafonte is an icon, so it was an honour to serve him a pig in a blanket and offer him some chardonnay."

Tramell then revealed that he had a second encounter with the late Jump in the Line hitmaker "years later" as an actor.

"Years later, I performed in the musical revival of Carmen Jones," the 39-year-old recalled. "One night, he attended. After the show, I was able to shake his hand and thank him for his contributions. There's a photo and everything. It was a full-circle NYC moment."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tramell revealed that he is one person when he is working and another when he is at home.

"I'm a perfectionist and probably clinically insane," he admitted of who he is at work. "Most people believe I'm a serious, intense person, but I'm actually quite silly. At times, I find myself having to hold back my goofiness in order to get my job done."

Describing who he is at home, Tramell shared, "The goofy, quirky, spontaneous spirit most don't see."