Bill Murray regrets turning down Clint Eastwood movie

Bill Murray regrets never working with Clint Eastwood.

The 74-year-old actor is a huge fan of the 94-year-old actor and director and regrets turning down the opportunity to work with him many years ago.

When asked by Howard Stern: "Have you ever watched a film and said I want to act with this guy so bad?,” Murray replied: “A long time ago, I was watching the Clint Eastwood movies of the day like 'Thunderbolt' and 'Lightfoot' or whatever the hell the movies he was making then, and I thought his sidekick gets killed and he avenges, but the sidekick gets a great part, a great death scene [and] I was like ‘I got to call this guy.'”

However, although Bill reached out to Clint and was offered a role in an upcoming movie, he turned it down due to fear of being typecast.

He said: "So I called him out of the blue, and he said, ‘Would you ever want to do another service comedy?’ Because I just made ‘Stripes’ and he had this great idea for an enormous Navy thing. And when he said, ‘Would you ever want to do another service comedy,’ like jeez, ‘Would I become like Abbott and Costello?’ I had to do like military movies? And I said, ‘Well, God, I guess maybe I shouldn’t.’”

Clint went on to make the war film 'Heartbreak Ridge' and Bill still regrets not accepting a role in it.

He explained: "It’s one of the few regrets I have is that I didn’t do it. Because it was a big-scale thing, and I would have gotten a great – I don’t know if I’d have gotten a great death scene, it was more of a comedy, that one – but it was great,” he said. “He had access to World War II boats and he could have like made a flotilla and stuff, and there was some cool stuff in it.

"When I see him, I’m like: ‘I’m sorry, I wish I’d done that Clint, I’m really sorry.’ He’s certainly well over it. He’s a very resilient fella."