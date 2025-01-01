Hailee Steinfeld 'spent days covered in blood' for Sinners

Hailee Steinfeld spent "days covered in blood" while filming the upcoming supernatural horror Sinners.

In Ryan Coogler's upcoming horror, Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers who return to their hometown in the 1930s American South but are faced with a greater evil.

Steinfeld plays a possible love interest named Mary, who is revealed to be a vampire in the latest trailer for the film.

In an interview with People, the 28-year-old said she had "the time of (her) life" getting to play an iconic movie monster.

"It was equally as challenging as it was fun," she shared. "What a learning curve to take on this supernatural element to this character, but making it feel very human and very real. I think there's something about vampires that people love and are really drawn to. It's just the most incredible original story. But yeah, so interesting to spend your days covered in blood and fangs."

Sinners marked Steinfeld's first major live-action film role since 2018's Bumblebee, and she "couldn't think of a better project to come back to the big screen with".

"There's always the butterflies but so much excitement," she recalled. "Also, this was my first film back from the (2023 actors') strike. And we were all so hungry to get back to work."

The Hawkeye star also cut her hair much shorter for the role, which helped her get into character as Mary.

"I was in this beautiful period hairstyle that I really loved and it helped me embody a character in a way that I hadn't before. The physicality of a character can inform a lot. The wardrobe, the hair, the makeup - it's so important," she gushed.

Sinners will be released in cinemas on 18 April.