Michael Caine recalls being 'terrified' by Heath Ledger

Michael Caine has recounted being left "terrified" by a performance by Heath Ledger.

The iconic 92-year-old actor starred alongside the late Australian actor Ledger in the 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight.

The film proved to be one of the final performances of Ledger as he tragically died by accidental poisoning from prescription medicine at the age of 28 months before the film was due for release.

In his new memoir, titled Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over, Caine shared his experience of working alongside the late actor - as he played friendly butler Alfred Pennyworth while Ledger played the villain The Joker.

Caine wrote, per Entertainment Weekly, "He was a lovely guy, very gentle and unassuming. I wondered how he was going to play the Joker, especially as Jack Nicholson's take had been so iconic.

"Brilliantly, Heath ramped up the character's psychotic side rather than going for one-liners. His Joker was deeply, deeply warped and damaged, though you never find out exactly why, or what he's really looking for."

Admitting he was scared by the younger actor's performance, Caine went on, "As Alfred says to Bruce, 'Some men just want to watch the world burn.'

"And that was Heath's version of the character: the smeared make-up, the weird hair, the strange voice. It was chilling. Absolutely floored me the first time I saw him in action - I was terrified!"