Bruce Glover dead at the age of 92

Bruce Glover has died at the age of 92, it has been confirmed.

The iconic actor appeared in a string of hit TV shows and movies including The Dukes of Hazzard, Mission: Impossible and the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

The American star was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1932 and was the father of Hollywood star Crispin Glover, 60.

Crispin confirmed the death of his father on Saturday by sharing a string of photographs via Instagram alongside a statement reading, "Bruce Herbert Glover May 2, 1932 - March 12, 2025."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Bruce played the villain Mr. Wint in the 1971 film Diamonds Are Forever where he faced off against then-Bond Sean Connery - who died in 2020 at the age of 90.

Other iconic films he appeared in include One Little Indian in 1973, Chinatown in 1974, and Ghost World in 2001.

The late actor has two credits yet to be released - with a thriller titled Darkness Awaits listed and an untitled drama written and directed by Crispin.

Bruce was married twice - first wedding Connie Overstake in 1949 but divorcing the following year.

He then married Marion Elizabeth Lillian 'Betty' Krachey in 1960 and the couple remained husband and wife until her death in 2016.

He had two children, including Crispin - who has starred in hit film franchises including Back To The Future and Charlie's Angels.