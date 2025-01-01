Richard Chamberlain dead at 90

Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90, his publicist has confirmed.

The American actor was born in Beverly Hills, California, in 1934 - and his death was announced just one day before he was due to turn 91.

The actor passed away on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, after suffering complications from a stroke.

His death was confirmed to the BBC by his agent, Harlan Boll - while partner Martin Rabbett paid tribute to the Hollywood star in a statement.

Describing Chamberlain as an "amazing and loving soul", Rabbett declared, "Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us."

He added: "Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure."

Chamberlain starred in films including The Three Musketeers, The Towering Inferno and the comedy-drama I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry.

On TV, he had the lead role of John Blackthorne in the 1980 adaptation of Shogun and played Jason Bourne in a 1988 TV adaptation of The Bourne Identity.

Chamberlain had a past relationship with Days of Our Lives actor Wesley Eure from 1975 until 1976 before finding love with Rabbett in 1977.

The star was outed as gay by a magazine in December 1989, but did not confirm that he was gay until he released his autobiography Shattered Love: A Memoir in 2003.