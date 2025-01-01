Viola Davis shares candid thoughts about late Chadwick Boseman

Viola Davis has candidly opened up about her experience working with the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner co-starred with Boseman in the 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The project proved to be the final film Boseman would star in as he was secretly fighting cancer during filming - and tragically passed away before it was released.

Speaking to The Times, Davis admits she misjudged the actor when she saw his partner and make-up artist rubbing his back between takes and playing meditation music for him.

The actress told the publication, "There was a part of me that was a little judgmental - why do you need all that? Little did I know that they were doing it because he was dying."

Boseman sadly passed away on 28 August 2020 at the age of 43, having battled colon cancer since 2016 - he was survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, who he married in private in 2019.

In 2020, Davis explained that she "broke down" upon learning her co-star had died.

She told Yahoo Entertainment at the time, "Lord knows we all would've wanted him to live another 50 years. We all want longevity.

"But I can't see his life tragically at all. ... Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it's not the quantity, it's the quality."

She added, "What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way."