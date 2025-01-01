NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney arrested over domestic incident

NYPD Blue Star Kim Delaney has been arrested on suspicion of felony assault.

Her husband, James Morgan, has been charged with domestic violence, reports TMZ.

Delaney, who appeared as Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue, was arrested on Saturday morning local time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The arrest took place at her LA home.

Morgan was also arrested following what the outlet called a "heated argument that turned physical".

After paramedics arrived at the scene, both Delaney and Morgan were taken into custody.

Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, while Morgan was arrested for domestic violence, a spokesperson for the Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Station confirmed.

Delaney and Morgan celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October.

Delaney starred as a detective in 137 episodes of NYPD Blue from 1995 until 2003. During her time on the long-running drama, which concluded after 12 seasons in 2005, Delaney won an Emmy in 1997 for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. She was also nominated in 1998 and 1999 for the same award.

Her other acting credits include roles on The OC, Army Wives, Chicago Fire and the US daytime soap All My Children.