Rachel Zegler's Snow White tanks at box office

Snow White has suffered a steep fall at the weekend box office.

The Jason Statham-led action movie A Working Man clinched the top spot with $15.2 million (£11.75 million) as it made its big-screen debut.

The controversial Disney film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is a live-animated remaking of the original 1937 cartoon classic. It grossed just $14.2 million (£11 million) at the US domestic box office - a 66.4 per cent decline on the previous weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Last week the film - which had a budget of $250 million (£193 million) - hit the number one spot, but with a disappointing $43 million (£33 million) domestic gross.

The film, which has faced criticism of being 'woke', stars Zegler as the eponymous Snow White while Gadot portrays the Evil Queen. It's also been hit by rumours of a political feud between the two stars.

A Working Man, which was released on 28 March, sees Statham play a construction worker returning to his counter-terrorism ways to find a missing girl.

Coming in third place was The Chosen: Last Supper - Part 1, a series based on Jesus' life that also opened last week.