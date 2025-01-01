Kate Beckinsale shares touching Mothers Day message for sick mum

Kate Beckinsale has shared a moving Mother's Day tribute to her mum who is currently battling stage four cancer.

The British actor celebrated the special occasion with mum Judy Loe, reassuring her that "Any journey you are on, I'm on it with you," in an Instagram post.

Describing her mother as her "partner in crime", Beckinsale added a carousel of photos from throughout her mum's cancer journey, and other memories that hold a special place in her heart.

Beckinsale revealed that her mum was sick last year and admitted the pair have been '"through some s**t together".

The Love & Friendship star also offered her best wishes to others who are grieving.

"I love you, Mama... Happy Mother's Day. And for my friends (and anyone else) who are grieving today, whether their mum is dead, or lost in dementia, or estranged or somehow absent in a painful way, my heart is with you.

"You know who you are - including the people who send me such kind and painful messages about their losses and sadnesses - lots of love to all of you on a day that is joyful for so many and painful for so many."