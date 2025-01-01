Rebecca Loos revives David Beckham affair claims

David Beckham's former assistant Rebecca Loos has doubled down on her affair claims in a new interview.

Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, the former model who worked as Beckham's personal assistant in 2003, says she has "stuck to the truth".

She alleged she and the soccer star had a four-month-long affair more than 20 years ago while he was married to wife Victoria.

"In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them," Loos told the primetime TV show. "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.

"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."

The soccer star has previously denied Loos' accusations, calling them "ludicrous" two decades ago in a statement to The Guardian.

"The fact that he referred to my claims as 'ludicrous', that just pi**ed me off even more," Loos shared.

"It makes you want to stand up for yourself and it makes you want to keep coming forward."

Loos went on to say that she had strong feelings for the footballer, and detailed the morning after the first time they were intimate.

"I woke up with the biggest smile on my face," she recalled.