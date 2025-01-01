Helen Mirren condemns 'profound sexism' of James Bond

Helen Mirren has declared that James Bond should never be played by a woman, as the spy franchise is "born out of profound sexism".

Speaking about her MobLand co-star and former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, Mirren said that although she was a "massive fan" of Brosnan, Bond was "not my thing" due to its portrayal of women.

"The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn't. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond."

She told the Evening Standard that she was opposed to the idea of addressing the spy's historic sexism by casting a woman in the lead role, and that she believed that women would be better served by portrayals of real female spies.

"The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism," she said. "Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who've worked in that world."

The future of 007 is currently up in the air, after Amazon MGM Studios struck a $1 billion (£770 million) deal for creative control over the character with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the British-American heirs of film producer Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli and longtime stewards of the Bond films.