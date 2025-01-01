Bible gifted to O.J. Simpson by Robert Kardashian sells for $80,000

A copy of a Bible gifted to O.J. Simpson by Robert Kardashian in the mid-1990s has sold for over $80,000 (£61,000) at auction.

Earlier this month, a personalised copy of The Living Bible presented to the former NFL player by his friend and lawyer in 1994 was among the items up for grabs in a lot at Goldin Auctions.

After receiving 49 bids, the Bible sold for a whopping $65,800 (£50,700) on Sunday night.

However, with the buyer's premium added - which is 22 per cent of the final bid price - the total amount paid was $80,276.

Representatives for Simpson's estate and the Kardashian family have not yet commented on the news.

It's believed Kardashian gave the religious text to Simpson shortly after he was arrested and charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994.

And in a recent interview with People, estate executor Malcolm LaVergne revealed Kardashian's second daughter, Kim Kardashian, had offered to pay $15,000 (£11,500) for the heirloom before it went for sale.

Yet, LaVergne rejected the bid as the item was already under contract at Goldin.

It's not known if the reality TV star participated in the online auction.

The Bible includes a heartfelt inscription written in blue ballpoint pen by Kardashian, who died at the age of 59 in 2003.

"O.J. This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you," the note reads.

Attorney Kardashian stood by Simpson when he was tried and acquitted for the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman, who were stabbed to death in Los Angeles.

The high-profile criminal trial lasted eight months from January until October 1995.

Goldman's father later filed a civil lawsuit against Simpson, and in 1997, a jury unanimously found him to be responsible for the deaths. The family was awarded damages of $34 million (£26 million) but little of the judgment was paid.

Simpson died at the age of 76 in 2024 following a battle with prostate cancer.