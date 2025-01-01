Billie Lourd credits Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds for comedy skills: 'It's genetic'

Billie Lourd has insisted her comedy skills are a result of her famous "genetics".

In a recent interview for People, the Scream Queens star credited her late mother Carrie Fisher and her late grandmother Debbie Reynolds for her acting ability.

"I'd say definitely the comedy is in the genetics. They were better at it than me. I can do a fair bit of tap dancing, not as good as (a) young Debbie Reynolds, but that's also in the genes, although my mom kind of sucked at tap dancing," she told the outlet, before explaining that she tries to inject her own style into her performances too.

"I'm a very distinct personality, definitely different from both of them. Well, it's something you learn through generations. I think I've learned to balance my life and my work in a different way than they were able to do, and that was also a product of the times."

Star Wars actress Carrie died at the age of 60 in December 2016 after suffering a heart issue on a flight, while Hollywood icon Debbie passed away the following day at the age of 84.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Billie admitted that she can see her children following in her footsteps into the entertainment industry.

The Los Angeles native shares son Kingston, four, and daughter Jackson, two, with husband Austen Rydell.

"I don't want to put pressure on them to do anything (in show business). But yeah, my kids are hysterical and cool and really good dancers and just awesome," the 32-year-old added. "We've all wanted someone to be a doctor in this family. Let's hope we get a doctor out of them. Whatever they want to do, I'll support."

Billie is currently appearing in the new Hulu sitcom Mid-Century Modern.