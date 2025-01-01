Seth Rogen felt 'a lot of pressure' sitting front row at Adele's televised concert

Seth Rogen felt the pressure to act like an "engaged concertgoer" when he discovered he was seated "front and centre" at Adele's televised special.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Superbad actor recalled attending Adele's One Night Only concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles with his wife Lauren Miller in late 2021.

He admitted he received "shockingly little information" about the show when he was offered the tickets, and so he and Lauren got "incredibly high" in their car beforehand, thinking it would be a regular concert.

However, when they arrived at the venue, they were presented with front-row tickets and saw the TV cameras and realised they would be "front and centre" for "a big filmed event".

"We get there, they give us our tickets and our seat numbers are A1 and A2. I was like, 'Oh no! That seems close, that seems very close,'" he recalled.

"We slowly are walking and we find our seats and we could not be more front and centre in this show, and they're filming the whole thing. It's like a huge primetime special, which I did not know at all. There's literally a camera crew and a rig like six inches in front of us. I'm just like, 'What the f**k is going on right now?' I've never met Adele, I've never seen Adele in real life before. I was like, 'How did this happen?'"

Rogen admitted he and Lauren felt flustered knowing that they would appear in a lot of the audience reaction footage.

"The whole time I'm just like, 'Well, I gotta act like I look like an engaged concertgoer throughout this experience,'" he joked. "I think I kept it together, but it was a lot of pressure."

Adele held the special concert to celebrate the release of her 2021 album 30.