NEWS Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez attend funeral for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero





Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez reportedly said goodbye to their hairstylist Jesus Guerrero on Sunday.



The reality TV star and the multi-hyphenate were reportedly among the guests paying their final respects to the celebrity hair guru in his hometown of Houston, Texas, according to People and TMZ.



Guerrero passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34 last month. His sister Gris confirmed his death when she set up a GoFundMe page on 22 February to cover the funeral costs, which Jenner later offered to pay for herself.



Gris wrote on 25 February, "When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves. We didn't want to burden any clients with this. Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support."



Gris also told Us Weekly that both Jenner and Lopez reached out to her after her brother's death, while the reality star told the family she "wants to do as much as she can so he gets the farewell he deserves".



The 27-year-old wrote an emotional tribute to Jesus on Instagram on 25 February.



"He was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side," she wrote.



"The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don't know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will."



In her own tribute, Lopez told her fans she was "brokenhearted" by the death of the "sweet angel".



Over the course of his career, Jesus also worked with stars including Charli XCX, Demi Moore, and Katy Perry.



His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

