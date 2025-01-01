Macaulay Culkin reveals lessons learned from estranged father

Macaulay Culkin has revealed how his estranged dad has impacted his own parenting.

The actor has made no secret of his complicated relationship with his father Christopher 'Kit' Culkin and has admitted they haven't spoken for around 30 years.

In a new interview aired on Monday, Macaulay shared how he vowed to be completely different to his father when he started his own family.

"It's one of my earliest memories of him was thinking, 'When I grew up, this is how I'm not gonna be with my kids,'" the 44-year-old star recalled during his appearance on the podcast Sibling Revelry, hosted by Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

Macaulay shares sons Dakota and Carson with his fiancée Brenda Song.

During the interview, the Home Alone actor also recalled how becoming a father forced him to revisit strong feelings he had for his own dad.

"Now that I have kids of my own, it's like, you know, it kicks up some dust," he explained. "I kinda go, you know, like, I can't believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It's crazy."

Continuing to discuss his fractured relationship with his father, Macaulay insisted he has no plans to repair the rift, as he claimed Kit doesn't believe he's done anything wrong.

"Oh, he deserves it too. Yeah," he added of the estrangement. "He's a man who, he had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. Yeah. And, none of them want anything to do with him."

During an appearance on WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2018, Macaulay accused Kit of being abusive "physically and mentally" and resenting his career success.