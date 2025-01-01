Stephen Dorff opens up on unexpected rock band collaboration

Stephen Dorff has opened up about an unexpected collaboration that he took part in with an iconic rock band.

The 51-year-old American actor is best known for starring in films including the Beatles biopic Backbeat, the Marvel film Blade, and Sofia Coppola's Somewhere.

Last week, music fans were surprised when iconic glam-rock band The Darkness released their latest album - with the voice of Dorff featuring prominently on one of the tracks.

The Hollywood star delivers a monologue during a track called Weekend in Rome on the album Dreams on Toast.

Sharing his appreciation for the I Believe In A Thing Called Love singers, Dorff told Classic Rock, "I know their music from way back.

"I thought they were a great rock band with Justin's (Hawkins, singer) voice and flair and the crazy sense of humour. I like a lot of bands out of England but The Darkness had an edge."

And explaining how the collaboration came to be, he revealed, "I was in London for something, and I ended up going out to Dan (Hawkins, guitarist)'s studio where they were recording the album. They were doing Weekend In Rome, and they asked if I wanted to do it.

"Justin was writing these words while we were there: 'Can you say this, can you say it like this?' They got me on a couple of other songs too, but I think Weekend In Rome is the one that worked best, so that's the one they kept."

He added, "Justin was saying: 'Just think of it as a dream, you're on an aeroplane and you're kind of sleepy and sad.' He's got a crazy brain and he's such a great writer, and he kept giving me all of these great lines."