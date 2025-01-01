Jenny McCarthy reveals she 'almost died' being a vegan

Jenny McCarthy has revealed she "became so ill from being a vegan" that she "almost died".

Speaking on the Heal Squad x Maria Menounos podcast, the Masked Singer judge was frank about how her plant-based meal plan exacerbated her existing health conditions, including celiac disease, dairy intolerance and a soy allergy.

"I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess," McCarthy said.

On medical advice, she decided to do a 180-degree flip and go on the carnivore diet, which exclusively consists of animal byproducts such as meat, poultry, eggs, seafood and fish.

While she described the meat-based plan as a "last resort diet", she also said it's been a total game changer for her.

"It changed my energy and my digestion," she said, noting that she now experiences regular digestion without the aid of laxatives.

"Some people work better on a vegan diet and some people don't," The View alum shared on the podcast.

"It's what you believe and you have to follow your intuition and then also follow what your blood says or what your body says."

McCarthy is not the only celebrity disciple of the carnivore diet, which has been touted as a miracle worker by influencers and podcasters such as Joe Rogan.

However, experts have raised concerns about the potential health risks of the diet.