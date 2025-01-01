Dave Coulier shares good news in cancer battle

Dave Coulier has finished chemo and a recent biopsy on a lymph node in his neck showed "no sign of cancer".

"Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer," he told Parade, referring to his wife, Melissa Bring.

"One of the few times in my life when 'zero' has been a great number to hear."

The Full House actor revealed he is now awaiting the results of a CAT scan to determine whether his cancer battle "will be in the rearview mirror".

Coulier's battle with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma got so tough that the actor was "prepared" to die after his fifth round of chemotherapy, according to an interview with Parade magazine published on Monday.

"After chemo, he was like, 'I don't know if I could do this again,'" Bring shared.

"He was like, 'I'm prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.' Those conversations were obviously so tough."

Coulier's most recent biopsy results left him feeling more positive about a potentially full recovery.

"I'll tell you this," he said. "Today is the first day that I really feel like, 'Wow, I'm feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.' And it's today."

Coulier first revealed his diagnosis in November 2024, when an upper respiratory infection resulted in swelling of his lymph nodes.