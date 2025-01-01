David Hasselhoff a no-show at ex-wife Pamela Bach's funeral - report

David Hasselhoff was reportedly a no-show at his ex-wife Pamela Bach's funeral service this weekend.

Witnesses attending the Bel Air Presbyterian Church service honouring Bach's memory on Saturday did not see the Baywatch star there, TMZ reported.

The couple's daughters - Taylor and Hayley - were present and delivered eulogies, according to the outlet.

Bach's sisters, Penny and Cathy, were also present, and singer Stacy Citron performed for the nearly 150 people in attendance.

A slideshow of images showing memories of the late actor with loved ones was played for those mourning her loss.

Bach reportedly died by suicide at her Hollywood Hills home on 5 March. She was 62.

She was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, TMZ reported at the time.

Hasselhoff expressed how "deeply saddened" his family was to learn of her passing after the news broke.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," Hasselhoff wrote on Facebook.

Hasselhoff and Bach were married from 1989 to 2006. They had a contentious divorce, with discussions about spousal support dragging on for more than a decade.