Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell step out together as she calls off wedding

Anyone But You co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell reunited over dinner in Dallas at the weekend

The sightings come amid reports that Sweeney had called off her three-year engagement to Jonathan Davino.

According to local outlet The Dallas Morning News, the two actors dined at Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex restaurant with John Stamos.

Sweeney and Stamos were both in town to attend Powell's sister Leslie Powell's wedding.

Stamos and Powell worked together on the series Scream Queens, which aired for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Another restaurant, Hudson House, also confirmed to the outlet that Sweeney and Powell had stopped in for a meal together.

Powell and Sweeney starred in Anyone But You, which was released in 2023.

The duo sparked romance rumours while filming the romantic comedy in Australia two years ago and appeared friendly and flirty during the movie's press tour. Additional speculation occurred when Powell and his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, split while Anyone But You was in production.

Sydney Sweeney is currently in final negotiations to star in the live-action Gundam movie, Deadline reported.

She also stars in Apple's thriller Echo Valley, premiering on 13 June.