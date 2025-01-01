Macaulay Culkin blasts 'narcissistic' father after 30-year estrangement

Macaulay Culkin has made rare comments about his father Christopher 'Kit' Culkin, after being estranged for more than 30 years.

Culkin opened up to Kate and Oliver Hudson on their Sibling Revelry podcast, blasting his father and saying he will raise his own children differently.

The Home Alone actor recalled, "One of my earliest memories of him was thinking when I grew up, this is how I'm not gonna be with my kids."

Culkin shares Dakota, three, and Carson, two, with fiancée Brenda Song and admitted that having his own kids "kicks up some dust" from the past.

He shared, "I can't believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It's crazy."

Culkin said of cutting out his dad, "Oh, he deserves it, too. Yeah. He had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. And none of them want anything to do with him."

The actor called his father "narcissistic" and alleged he was "abusive".

Kit and Culkin's mother, Patricia Brentrup, split in 1995 after 21 years together.

Culkin remembered when they broke up, "I wanted nothing to do with my f**king father. Like, he was just the worst."

Culkin's brother Kieran Culkin is also estranged from their father.