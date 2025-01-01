Mark Zuckerberg sports T-shirt worn by Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network

Mark Zuckerberg is now the proud owner of a T-shirt worn by Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network.

On an episode of The Colin & Samir Show, Zuckerberg wore the shirt from Ardsley High School, a public school briefly attended by the Facebook founder.

"One of my friends saw this online in an auction and was like, 'You have to get this.' So I was like, 'All right, yeah, sure, let's get it.'"

Zuckerberg went on to explain that the T-shirt wasn't just a replica, but the one actually worn by Eisenberg in the 2010 drama, in which the Oscar nominee portrays a college-aged Zuckerberg.

"Yeah, this is his shirt. Well, it's my shirt now. But it was his shirt," he added.

The shirt, sold through online movie memorabilia auction house Propstore Auctions, went for a winning bid of $4095 (£3168).

Eisenberg recently said in an interview that he doesn't "want to think of myself as associated" with the Meta CEO since playing him in the film.

"It's not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I'm a great golfer," he said.

"It's like this guy that's doing things that are problematic - taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened."