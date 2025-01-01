MGK clarifies speculation surrounding baby daughter's name

MGK has addressed confusion over the name of his and Megan Fox's newborn daughter.

Last week, the artist - who was formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly - took to Instagram to announce that the Transformers actress had given birth to a baby girl on 27 March.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," he captioned a sweet black-and-white video showing him holding the infant's tiny hand.

However, MGK returned to his Instagram Stories on Monday to clarify that his and Megan's daughter is not called "Celestial Seed".

"Wait guys...her name isn't 'Celestial Seed'," he wrote over a screenshot of a TikTok video a content creator had made about the birth announcement.

MGK went on to note that Megan would share the baby's name at some point.

"Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready," the 34-year-old continued.

MGK, born Colson Baker, didn't reveal any further details.

The Wild Boy hitmaker started dating Megan in 2020 after they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in 2022, and while they called off the wedding in March 2024, the Jennifer's Body star revealed she was pregnant with his child last November.

MGK is also father to 15-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship, while Megan shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The 38-year-old has not commented on her relationship status with MGK.

Yet, a source recently told People that the former couple won't be getting back together.

"It feels magical to (Megan) that she now has a baby girl too. She's doing great and over the moon about her baby girl," the insider revealed to the outlet. "The last few months alone have been difficult for her. At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that's it."