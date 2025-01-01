Tom Holland reveals title of fourth Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland has revealed that his fourth Spider-Man movie will be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The British actor, who has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man since 2016's Captain America: Civil War, will reprise his role as the web-slinger in the follow-up to 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Holland teased the upcoming film in a video message during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night.

"I am so sorry I can't be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie," said Holland, who is currently filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. "I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say."

According to Variety, the spoiler-prone actor continued, "That's all I've been allowed to say. And I'm well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don't be worried. I'm not going to do that today."

He concluded his message by thanking the audience of cinema owners for supporting the Spider-Man films.

At the end of No Way Home, Peter is erased from everyone's memory to protect the multiverse, meaning his girlfriend MJ and best friend Ned don't know who he is anymore. It is not clear if Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will be back in those roles.

It was recently reported that Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink had been cast in the film, although her role has not been confirmed. Reports suggest she might play X-Men character Jean Grey, or perhaps a different version of MJ.

The first three films were directed by Jon Watts, but Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton takes the helm for the fourth chapter.

He revealed that the movie will begin filming this summer before being released on 31 July 2026.

This means that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will come out two months after Avengers: Doomsday and the same month as Holland's other film, The Odyssey.