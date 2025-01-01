Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan confirmed to star in Beatles movies

Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn have been confirmed to play the Beatles in a four-film cinematic event.

The Gladiator II star will play Paul McCartney alongside fellow Irishman Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Babygirl actor Dickinson as John Lennon and Stranger Things star Quinn as George Harrison.

After months of speculation, the four in-demand actors confirmed their casting by taking to the stage at CinemaCon, a trade show for cinema operators, in Las Vegas on Monday night.

They appeared alongside director Sam Mendes, who announced that The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be released in movie theatres in April 2028.

Mendes described the multi-part biographical drama as the "first binge-able theatrical experience", however, he did not clarify if all four films would be released at once or if one film would be released each week in April.

According to Variety, the Skyfall filmmaker told the audience that he had dreamed of bringing the Fab Four's story to the screen for years, but he didn't want to make a TV series and felt that "the story was too huge to fit into a single movie".

He eventually came up with the plan to tell the story of "the greatest band in history" across four films, with each instalment told from the perspective of a different band member in order to "understand them more deeply".

Mendes stated, "We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house."

This is the first narrative feature to be granted the rights to the band's extensive music catalogue.

Mendes expects to shoot all four films within a year.