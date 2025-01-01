Spider-Man: Brand New Day to release in July 2026

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is to swing onto screens on 31 July 2026.

The upcoming Marvel blockbuster will be Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as the beloved superhero, and Sony has now officially revealed the film is titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Taking to the stage at CinemaCon, director Destin Daniel Cretton said: "Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before.

"They tell me it’s tradition to tell you something about the film, that no one knows. We do have a trailer even though we didn’t share anything."

Appearing on the screen, Tom Holland teased: "I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger", before revealing the title, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Helmed by the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' director, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will follow on from 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and see the return of Holland as the titular Wall Crawler and his real-life fiancée Zendaya - who plays the hero’s girlfriend Michelle 'MJ' Watson.

Also included in the cast is 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink, though the character she will be playing in the movie has not yet been revealed.

While no official synopsis has been provided, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will likely take place after the events of 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is slated to hit screens in May 2026.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' was initially due to release on 24 July 2026, though Sony pushed it back a week – meaning the film will hit screens two weeks after Holland's other blockbuster for Sir Christopher Nolan, 'The Odyssey'.

Holland previously revealed 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is due to enter principal production this summer.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last October, the host asked the 'Uncharted' actor what he knew about the movie, to which Holland simply said: "It’s happening."

After Fallon pushed the actor for more information, Holland teased: "Yeah, next summer. Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait."

Even though plot details are being kept under wraps, Holland said that he and Zendaya were "bouncing around the room" with excitement after reading the first draft of the script.

Speaking on the 'Rich Roll Podcast', Holland explained: "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.

"I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.' But there's a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it's exciting."

The actor added it was important for the team to consider that the flick had to fit into the wider story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He explained: "One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine.

"And that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.

"That's one of the challenges we're facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now."