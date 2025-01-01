Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign shuts down theory that Justin Bieber is his dad

Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old son Reign has shut down a wild fan theory that Justin Bieber is his biological father.

During an appearance on an Instagram Live with Scooter Jackson, who is dating his stepsister Alabama Barker, the 10-year-old was confronted by the rumour that Justin is his dad rather than Scott Disick.

Responding to a comment, he said, "No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty... Scotty is my dad."

He continued, "I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that."

Kourtney, 45, and Scott welcomed Reign in December 2014, when Justin was 20 years old. They share two other children - Mason, 15, and Penelope, 12.

After they split in 2015, it was briefly rumoured that she'd had a fling with the Baby singer. However, they both denied the rumours and insisted they were simply good friends.

The Sorry hitmaker went on to marry model Hailey Bieber in 2018 and they welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, in August last year. Meanwhile, Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2022 and gave birth to their son Rocky in November 2023.

Justin, 31, and Hailey have been in the news lately due to concerns about his wellbeing and the state of their marriage. Most recently, the model denied unfollowing her husband on Instagram, insisting it was simply a technical glitch.