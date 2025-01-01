Bill Murray recalls Bruce Willis' 'insane' SNL job

Bill Murray has recalled first meeting Bruce Willis when he had an "insane" job backstage at Saturday Night Live.

The legendary actor shared his fond memories of Willis during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday. Murray was starring on the iconic NBC comedy sketch series when he first encountered Willis, who was working behind the scenes at the time and hoping for his big break.

"Bruce Willis was a page at NBC when I was on Saturday Night Live," Murray recalled. "This sounds like insane s**t, but his job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels in the actors' rooms."

The NBC Page Programme is an internship for young talent eager to make it in the entertainment world and offers hopefuls a unique insight into the media industry.

The SNL veteran went on to share how the pair remained in touch over the years, with Willis finding his own success with leading roles in TV shows and movies - and even hosting Saturday Night Live himself in 1989 and 2013.

Murray, 74, also revealed that years after the pair first met, Willis took time to thank him for showing him kindness during his internship.

"I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy, he said, 'You and Gilda (Radner) were nice to me,'" Murray added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Murray touched upon starring in the 2012 comedy Moonrise Kingdom alongside Willis.

"Moonrise Kingdom was a really beautiful, lovely film. And I got to work with and have a wonderful time with him," a visibly emotional Murray told the audience.

"Bruce Willis is a good guy, a good f**king guy. He was a good friend."

Murray's fond tribute to Willis, who has since retired from acting after being diagnosed with degenerative disease frontotemporal dementia (FTD), comes after the Die Hard star celebrated his 70th birthday on 19 March.