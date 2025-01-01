Joe Keery refuses to feel 'sad' after Stranger Things

Joe Keery has admitted he would feel "sad and weird" if he hadn't kept busy after Stranger Things wrapped.

The 32-year-old actor has played Steve Harrington since the popular Netflix sci-fi show premiered in 2016 and has reflected on the series coming to an end after five seasons.

Keen to experiment with other acting projects and gearing up to launch third album The Crux under the stage name Djo, Keery has ruled out staying at home and feeling blue about finishing work on Stranger Things.

"Having this kind of boiling throughout the whole thing... It's been nice to have something else to work on," he told NME as he discussed his music career. "What I did was an extremely unique experience, even in the acting world. People don't work on things for that long. Can you imagine how sad and weird I'd feel if I was just at home doing nothing? That would be bad for me."

Filming wrapped on the final series of the show in December 2024, with fans eagerly awaiting its release later this year.

While Keery is proud to have been involved in Stranger Things, he admitted to experiencing mixed feelings when the cameras stopped rolling for the last time.

Describing the show as a "security blanket", the star explained he views this next chapter in his career as a "new frontier".

"It's the exact same feeling you have when you graduate from college, where you're like, 'Oh my god, I can't wait for this s**t to be over', and then the second that you graduate, you're like, 'Oh my god. I had it so good'," he mused.

Although Stranger Things fans are desperate to discover the fates of their favourite characters, Keery has vowed to remain tight-lipped to avoid any spoilers.

"I don't know anything. They don't tell me anything," he insisted, before adding, "I mean, I know how the show ends, and I know what happens to everyone. So actually, I know everything."