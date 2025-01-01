Kristin Cavallari reveals past 'deep' fling with huge sports star

Kristin Cavallari has revealed the identity of an athlete she enjoyed a recent "deep" fling with.

Fans of the 38-year-old reality star will recall that she teased a secret romance earlier this year - describing herself as a "WAG through and through."

Now, The Hills star has peeled back the curtains on her secret romance to reveal she was dating former professional ice hockey star Nate Thompson - although the relationship is now over.

Opening up on her Let's Be Honest podcast, Cavallari told listeners that "Tik-Tok detectives" had already uncovered his identity, but went on, "I don't even care. I said his name on (my podcast) tour. I really think he's such a great guy. ... He is someone who has done a lot of work on himself."

Sharing details of the romance, the reality star explained that she had connected "on such a deep level" with the NHL star - and described the fling as "one of the deeper relationships" she's had, despite it ultimately running "short".

She gushed, "We didn't hold back anything... (He was) honest, pure, amazing... We told each other f**king everything."

And yet, the TV star revealed that ultimately, the spark burned out fast, explaining, "I need in the beginning to want to rip your f**king clothes off.

"I need compatibility and chemistry... I understand that what I'm searching for is rare. ... I'm not gonna settle for anything less than exactly what I want."

She went on to explain she is "done" dating athletes - and she is now using celebrity dating app Raya to find a love that can last.