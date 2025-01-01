Kim Delaney avoids charges after husband claims she tried to run him over

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has decided not to file charges against Kim Delaney and her husband, James Morgan, after a domestic incident turned violent.

"Our office has declined to file charges against Kim Delaney and James Morgan due to insufficient evidence," a spokesperson told Page Six.

The latest update comes three days after the NYPD Blue star was arrested following a report that she and her husband of two years had got into a "heated argument that turned physical".

TMZ reported that Delaney and Morgan had been arguing since Friday evening, which prompted the CSI: Miami alum to file a domestic violence report with the police.

Delaney then reportedly called police the following morning when her husband returned to their home.

Morgan then claimed to police that his wife had attempted to run him over with her vehicle shortly before the authorities arrived and reportedly showed a video as proof.

Following a brief investigation, Delaney was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon and Morgan was taken into custody for misdemeanour battery.

Delaney posted a photo of her and Morgan cosying up together last month on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Pure love. #lucky #grateful."