Val Kilmer dead at 65

Val Kilmer has died aged 65.

His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the legendary actor had passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday to the New York Times.

Mercedes, whom he shared with ex-wife Joanne Whalley, revealed that her father had died from pneumonia.

The screen icon was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

Kilmer was known for his role as Iceman in the 1986 hit movie Top Gun and as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the 1995 film Batman Forever.

He also famously starred as musician Jim Morrison in The Doors.

Kilmer underwent both radiotherapy and chemotherapy for his cancer as well as a tracheostomy - a procedure that creates a hole in the neck to breathe through.

In the Amazon Prime documentary Val, Kilmer spoke about living with the consequences of throat cancer.

"I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel. I can't speak without plugging this hole," he explained.

The actor, who also had to have meals through a feeding tube, detailed how he was unaware he had throat cancer until one day he coughed up "coagulated blood" and called for an ambulance before passing out.

Kilmer's notable relationships include his marriage to Whalley, with whom he had two children. He was also linked to celebrities including Cher, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie, and Daryl Hannah.