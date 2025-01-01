Glen Powell's mum addresses Sydney Sweeney dating rumours

Glen Powell's mum has addressed reports he and former co-star Sydney Sweeney are dating.

Reports surfaced after the Anyone But You stars were spotted at a wedding rehearsal dinner together last weekend, leading fans to speculate the romcom leads may be an item.

However, Glen's mother Cyndy Powell has dispelled chatter her son is dating Sydney, 27.

"They're definitely not together," she told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, describing rumours to the contrary as "silly." Glen, 36 and Sydney are simply "really close friends" she said, adding, "nothing going on behind closed doors".

Cyndy went on to gush about her son's caring nature.

"He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented," she said. "He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend."

She took pains to explain the pair are merely longtime, close friends.

"They've been friends for so long," Cyndy said. "They've known each other for so long and they've both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he's got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he's got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It's really nice."

Asked whether she could see Glen and Sydney dating in the future, Cyndy was noncommittal.

"We love Sydney," she concluded. "We've considered her just a really, really good friend."