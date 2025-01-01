Paul Rudd recalls kind way Matthew Perry welcomed him on Friends set

Paul Rudd has recalled how Matthew Perry made him feel welcome on the set of Friends.

During an interview for The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, the Ant-Man actor reflected on his time playing Mike Hannigan on the hit sitcom between 2002 and 2004.

While the cast was well established when he signed on to portray the boyfriend of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Rudd recounted how Perry once called out to him from his dressing room early on in his run and asked if he wanted to play video games.

"I'm not really a gamer. I don't know if he was either," he told the outlet. "But I remember thinking, 'This guy doesn't really know me at all,' and he's like, 'Come on in,' and we're just playing videogames. And when I think of him, I remember that."

Perry died at the age of 54 in October 2023 due to the acute effects of ketamine and accidental drowning.

Accordingly, Rudd noted that he always tries to be kind to others on TV and film sets too.

Addressing his reputation for being "nice", the 55-year-old insisted he just tries to be considerate of others.

"You're asking me about this whole nice thing," he added. "I don't think I'm particularly nice. Just try and be polite. Try and respect other people's time. Show up on time. Don't be a d**khead, and then that's it."

Rudd is currently promoting the comedy horror, Death of a Unicorn.

The film is now showing in U.S. cinemas and opens in the U.K. on Friday.